Fafa Picault News: Finds starting XI

Picault had two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Picault found the starting XI for the first time in a while Saturday, last earning that spot May 3. He would see 90 minutes of play while recording two shots and three crosses. He will hope to see more time moving forward, but will likely continue in his rotational spot, only starting in five of his 15 appearances.