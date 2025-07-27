Farid Alfa-Ruprecht News: Signs with Leverkusen

Alfa-Ruprecht has signed a contract until 2030, joining from Manchester City, his new club announced. "Farid Alfa-Ruprecht has caused a sensation as a winger in the English U21 league. A strong goalscoring record, tremendous speed, and tremendous footballing talent make him a highly interesting candidate for our first team," explains Bayer 04 Sporting Director Simon Rolfes.

Alfa-Ruprecht joined Manchester City from the HSV youth team three years ago and will now return to German football. The forward, who mostly plays on the right wing, is seen as a clear long-term prospect for Leverkusen, although it remains uncertain whether he will join the senior squad immediately.