Federico Bernardeschi News: Signs with Bologna

Bernardeschi has agreed to a contract with Bologna after leaving Toronto earlier in the summer.

Bernardeschi returns to Serie A, where he previously played for Juventus and Fiorentina, after four seasons in the MLS. He totaled four goals, three assists, 48 shots (16 on target), 26 key passes and 71 crosses (14 accurate) in 15 matches in the most recent one. He'll compete with Riccardo Orsolini, Jens Odgaard, Dan Ndoye and Benjamin Dominguez in multiple roles behind the striker.