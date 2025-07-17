Felix Correia News: Finds new home in Lille

Correia has completed a transfer to Lille from Gil Vicente, according to his new club.

Correia is seeing a move away from Portugal this season and is heading to France, inking a deal with the attacker for four seasons. He was once a product of Juventus before his move to Vicente, then scored 10 goals and five assists in 37 appearances after moving to Portugal. That said, the attacker has the talent to compete in the team, and with a decent amount of rotation in the attack, he could be in for decent minutes in his first season with the team.