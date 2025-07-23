Felix Lemarechal News: Returns in friendly

Lemarechal (head) played one half in Tuesday's 2-1 victory in the friendly against Nancy, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Lemarechal suffered a head collision during the U21 EURO Championship semi-final but has fully recovered from the issue, having returned and played one half with Strasbourg's starters in a friendly against Nancy on Tuesday. This is good news for Racing, as he is a regular starter in the frontline and is expected to keep that role heading into the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season.