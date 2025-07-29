Mambimbi has been a Swiss espoir and is joining Le Havre for the next two seasons after spells with Young Boys, where he won three league titles, and St. Gallen, where he played over the last two seasons and was also loaned to SC Cambuur in the Netherlands. Mambimbi has experience in all three European competitions (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League) from his time at those clubs and will be an undisputed starter in the frontline of the Ciel et Marine, as he has been given the number 10 to show his future importance in the squad.