Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ferdi Kadioglu headshot

Ferdi Kadioglu News: Plays in closed door friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Kadioglu (toe) appeared in a friendly for 27 minutes against Coventry City.

Kadioglu made his way back to the field despite reports of the defender facing a longer absence, as he would appear as a substitute in a preseason friendly. This is good news for the defender, but it is now unknown what role he will hold with the team, possibly relegated to a lesser role after missing most of last season with an injury.

Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now