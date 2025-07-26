Ferdi Kadioglu News: Plays in closed door friendly
Kadioglu (toe) appeared in a friendly for 27 minutes against Coventry City.
Kadioglu made his way back to the field despite reports of the defender facing a longer absence, as he would appear as a substitute in a preseason friendly. This is good news for the defender, but it is now unknown what role he will hold with the team, possibly relegated to a lesser role after missing most of last season with an injury.
