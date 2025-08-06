Mendy underwent surgery after suffering a torn quadriceps in April and has since been recovering and rehabbing from the issue. The Frenchman was spotted working in the gym on Tuesday as part of his rehabilitation process but will likely be a major doubt for the opening game of the La Liga season. That said, with the decent Club World Cup of Fran Garcia, the arrival of Alvaro Carreras over the summer, and the appointment of new coach Xabi Alonso, Mendy will have to compete to regain a starting role on the left side of the backline with the Merengues once fully back fit.