Ferran Torres Injury: Set for preseason tour
Torres (abdomen) has been selected for the club's preseason tour.
Torres was back in training around two weeks ago and is taking another step towards recovery as he travels for the club's preseason tournament. This inches him even closer to a return, now just needing to appear in a friendly. That said, he should be fit to start the new season, likely remaining in his rotational role.
