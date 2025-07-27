Menu
Ferran Torres News: Starting in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Torres (abdomen) is in the starting XI for Sunday's friendly against Vissel Kobe, confirming his return from injury.

Torres has been training with the team for a few weeks and confirmed that his abdominal injury is behind him, as he will start for the Blaugranas in Sunday's friendly against Vissel Kobe. This is a positive development for the forward, who will be able to build on his fitness during the preseason ahead of 2025/26. He is expected to retain a supersub role in the frontline.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
