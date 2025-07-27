Ferran Torres News: Starting in friendly

Torres (abdomen) is in the starting XI for Sunday's friendly against Vissel Kobe, confirming his return from injury.

Torres has been training with the team for a few weeks and confirmed that his abdominal injury is behind him, as he will start for the Blaugranas in Sunday's friendly against Vissel Kobe. This is a positive development for the forward, who will be able to build on his fitness during the preseason ahead of 2025/26. He is expected to retain a supersub role in the frontline.