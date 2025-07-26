Finn Jeltsch News: Earns 30 minutes in friendly

Jeltsch (lower leg) appeared off the bench for 30 minutes in a friendly against Celta Vigo.

Jeltsch picked up an injury earlier this offseason while with the Germany U21 team, but has now recovered, with the defender appearing in a friendly. He only joined the club in January of last campaign, but still started in all but five of the club's matches to end the campaign, likely to secure his role as a regular starter moving into the season again now that he is fit.