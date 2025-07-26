Finn Surman News: Eight clearances in victory

Surman registered one tackle (zero won) and eight clearances in Friday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Surman logged a disciplined 90 minutes at the back, helping Portland keep a clean sheet and neutralize LAFC's limited attacking efforts with eight clearances, one tackle and one block. He won several aerial duels to disrupt opposition transitions in key moments when LAFC was pushing for a late equalizer. Surman has been an undisputed starter in central defense, missing only two matches in his first full season with Portland, and his consistency is becoming a key asset for the Timbers' upward push.