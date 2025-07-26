Menu
Folarin Balogun News: Starts second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Balogun (ankle) started the second half of a friendly against Arminia Bielefeld.

Balogun dealt with numerous injuries during the 2024/25 season but appears to be entering the new season fit after he featured in a friendly for 45 minutes. He only started in seven of his 16 appearances last season while scoring four goals, limited to a rotational role. However, if he can remain fit and find the back of the net, the forward could find a bigger role this season.

