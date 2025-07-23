Fran Beltran Injury: Picks up strain

Beltran has suffered a strain in his thigh and is out for the time being, according to his club.

Beltran has received unfortunate news during his preseason preparations, as the midfielder will now miss time ahead of the season due to a strain. This will leave him as a bit of a question mark for the start of the season, possibly missing the opening match if he doesn't recover quickly. He is slated to be a starter in the midfield, so this could be a tough loss for the club, with Hugo Alvarez as a replacement if he doesn't reach full fitness before Aug. 17.