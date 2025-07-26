Menu
Fran Beltran News: Sees time in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Beltran (strain) appeared off the bench for 18 minutes in a friendly against Stuttgart.

Beltran suffered a strain earlier this week but appears to have shaken off the injury quickly, with the midfielder already appearing in a friendly for the club on Saturday. He is set to be their lead midfielder this campaign, so this is good news, likely fit to start for opening day after testing his legs.

Fran Beltran
Celta Vigo
