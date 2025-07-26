Fran Beltran News: Sees time in friendly
Beltran (strain) appeared off the bench for 18 minutes in a friendly against Stuttgart.
Beltran suffered a strain earlier this week but appears to have shaken off the injury quickly, with the midfielder already appearing in a friendly for the club on Saturday. He is set to be their lead midfielder this campaign, so this is good news, likely fit to start for opening day after testing his legs.
