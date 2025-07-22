Menu
Francisco Conceicao News: Acquired by Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Conceicao has inked a contract until 2030 as Juventus reached an agreement to purchase him from Porto.

Conceicao joins permanently after a solid loan spell, despite a pair of physical problems, during which he tallied four goals and four assists in 35 appearances (18 starts). As things stand, he'll split duties with Kenan Yidliz, Nicolas Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners in two spots behind the striker, but Juventus might not be done making moves at the position.

