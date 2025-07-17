Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Franco Cervi headshot

Franco Cervi Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Cervi has suffered a calf injury and is limited to individual training, according to his club.

Cervi is heading to the sidelines this offseason, with the midfielder suffering the injury during a friendly. This is a tough development for him, as he will now have to take a break and potentially miss the start of the season. He was more of a reserve option for the club last season, but will hope to be fit soon, as he may lose any minutes he did hold if not fit for the start of the season.

Franco Cervi
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now