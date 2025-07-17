Franco Cervi Injury: Suffers calf injury

Cervi has suffered a calf injury and is limited to individual training, according to his club.

Cervi is heading to the sidelines this offseason, with the midfielder suffering the injury during a friendly. This is a tough development for him, as he will now have to take a break and potentially miss the start of the season. He was more of a reserve option for the club last season, but will hope to be fit soon, as he may lose any minutes he did hold if not fit for the start of the season.