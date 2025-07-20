Franco Escobar Injury: Set for suspension

Escobar is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the MLS.

Escobar will miss the match against LA Galaxy on Friday due to a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in league play. He has been a regular starter in defense and is expected to be replaced by either Felipe Andrade or Obafemi Awodesu for that game. That said, Escobar appeared to suffer an injury in the second half against Philly, so the suspension may not have much impact as he will aim to return as soon as possible if the extent of the injury is not too serious.