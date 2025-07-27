Menu
Franco Israel News: Heads to Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 27, 2025

Israel has signed a three-year contract with an option with Torino upon coming in from Sporting CP.

Israel returns to Italy, where he previously played in Juventus' youth system, after three years in Portugal, where he wasn't always the starter but still accumulated 53 appearances, allowing 50 goals and keeping 22 clean sheets. He's replacing Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who just joined Napoli.

