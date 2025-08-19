Negri was forced into the match Saturday during the first half of San Diego's 2-1 victory over San Jose after fellow full-back Aiden Harangi was forced off early due to injury. The substitute defender proceeded to put forth an energetic 53 minutes over which he supplied a key assist and tracked-back to contribute four tackles (three won), two interceptions and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. Negri has made just four appearances (one start) over San Diego's last 15 league fixtures. However, with injuries across the San Diego backline, he looks to be in line for an increase in minutes.