Frederik Ronnow News: Returns in friendly

Ronnow (undisclosed) started and played 60 minutes in a friendly against Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Ronnow ended the last season injured with undisclosed issues but has made his return to the playing field this preseason, with the goalie seeing the start Sunday. This is good news for the goalie as he is thier regular starter, starting in all 28 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign. That said, he will likley enter the new season in the same role after his return.