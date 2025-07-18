Gabriel Injury: Amping up fitness

Gabriel has been training and working the team in Spain ahead of their pre-season tour.

Gabriel is still only a few months removed from hamstring surgery, so there's still a chance he doesn't feature a heavy amount in preseason. Still, with a month to go until the regular season starts, it's looking like he could be ready come Gameweek 1 against Manchester United. Prior to last season, Gabriel had hit 3,000-plus minutes in three-straight campaigns.