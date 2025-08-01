Gabriel is nearing a return from the hamstring injury that ended his season in early April, and the defender was involved in training this week while the Gunners are on their Asia Tour for the pre-season. The Brazilian will be available for the opening game of the Premier League season against Manchester United and could potentially see some minutes when fit during a friendly before then. Gabriel is an undisputed starter for Arsenal in central defense alongside William Saliba and will likely reclaim that role once fully back fit.