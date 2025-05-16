Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Martinelli is uncertain for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They've done parts of the session, not a complete session, so we're going to have to wait and see tomorrow if they can deal with things that they haven't done because they weren't ready to that at the end of the week."

Martinelli was listed among the injured by manager Mikel Arteta in a bit of a surprise after he scored and went the full 90 last time out. It's not clear what the injury is for the winger but with so many other attacking options injured it would be a major loss if he's ruled out.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
