Gael Garcia News: Joins Leon for Apertura

Garcia was announced as a new signing for Leon after leaving Expansion MX team Tapatio for the 2025/26 season.

Garcia has already participated in friendly games and played 13 minutes of Liga MX action for his new club, which is giving him his first opportunity in the top division. Despite having a place in the first team, he's likely to remain a bench option given that Ismael Diaz has also arrived to occupy the left wing, and Emiliano Rigoni (hamstring) is expected to return at some point soon. Over his most recent campaign in the Expansion league, the youngster tallied six goals in six matches played.