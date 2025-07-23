Gaetan Perrin News: Transfers to Russia

Perrin has joined FC Krasnodar on a permanent move from Auxerre, his former club announced.

Perrin arrived from US Orleans four years ago and played a key role at Auxerre, earning two promotions with the club to the French top flight. In 2024/25, he returned to Ligue 1 and recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for the club. The attacking midfielder will now take on a new challenge in Russia with Krasnodar, where he is expected to be the playmaker a few years after another Frenchman, Remy Cabella.