Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Gaetan Perrin headshot

Gaetan Perrin News: Transfers to Russia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Perrin has joined FC Krasnodar on a permanent move from Auxerre, his former club announced.

Perrin arrived from US Orleans four years ago and played a key role at Auxerre, earning two promotions with the club to the French top flight. In 2024/25, he returned to Ligue 1 and recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for the club. The attacking midfielder will now take on a new challenge in Russia with Krasnodar, where he is expected to be the playmaker a few years after another Frenchman, Remy Cabella.

Gaetan Perrin
FC Krasnodar
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now