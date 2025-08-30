Gavi is dealing with knee discomfort and is now ruled out for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. That said, the injury doesn't seem to be serious but his return will depend on his recovery. Gavi will have some time during the international break to work on his return and be ready for the next fixture after the break against Valencia on Sept. 14 if everything goes as planned. That said, his absence doesn't impact the starting XI since he is expected to hold a bench role again this season for the team.