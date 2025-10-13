Kondogbia missed the last four games of Marseille across all competitions due to a calf injury suffered in the game against Madrid during which he was brilliant. The Central African is now nearing a return and it could happen against Le Havre on Saturday. Kondogbia was primarily expected to be only a rotational player this season under coach Roberto De Zerbi but surprisingly started all three of his appearances across all competitions, suggesting he could hold a regular starting role in the midfield for OM moving forward.