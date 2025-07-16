George Campbell Injury: Out for Wednesday's contest
Campbell is out for Wednesday's match against Philadelphia due to undisclosed reasons, according to the MLS injury report.
Campbell is not going to be with the team Wednesday, as the defender has been listed as out, not due to injury. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter in the middle. That said, Joel Waterman should continue seeing the start in his place while he is out.
