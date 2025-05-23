Georginio Rutter Injury: Aiming return in pre-season

Rutter (ankle) couldn't make it to be fit for the final game of the season against Tottenham on Sunday, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to Johnny Cantor.

Rutter is aiming to return for pre-season after failing to recover from his ankle injury in time to play in the final game of the season against Spurs on Sunday. Matt O'Riley is expected to replace him one last time this season while he remains out.