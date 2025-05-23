Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Georginio Rutter headshot

Georginio Rutter Injury: Aiming return in pre-season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Rutter (ankle) couldn't make it to be fit for the final game of the season against Tottenham on Sunday, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to Johnny Cantor.

Rutter is aiming to return for pre-season after failing to recover from his ankle injury in time to play in the final game of the season against Spurs on Sunday. Matt O'Riley is expected to replace him one last time this season while he remains out.

Georginio Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now