Gerard Martin Injury: Selected for preseason tour
Martin (finger) has been selected for the club's preseason tour.
Martin looks to be on the mend from his finger surgery he recieved in June, with the defender now set to travel with the team to Asia for their preseason tour. He will now hope to see field time, as it has yet to be confirmed if he is training. That said, he will hope to see the field in a friendly to clear him ahead of the opening match of the campaign.
