Gerard Martin News: Appears in preseason match
Martin came off the bench and played 13 minutes during a preseason game vs Kobe on Sunday.
Martin had been recovering from minor hand surgery back in June, recovering in time to participate in preseason with Barcelona. He is not likely to hold a starting role for 2025/26, having made just 11 starts in 28 La Liga appearances, however, will remain a key bench option with a goal and three assists last campaign.
