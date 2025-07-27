Gerardo Arteaga News: Six crosses

Arteaga recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Atlas.

The defender was able to get some service in, although he didn't garner an assist thanks to plenty of high-volume crossers. Arteaga will likely have decent volume again in two weeks against Leon and it's a favorable matchup for him to be able to convert his service into an assist or two.