German Valera News: Completes Elche transfer
Valera has completed a permanent transfer from Valencia to Elche, his new club announced Thursday.
Valera rescinded his contract at Valencia and joined Elche on a permanent transfer, though the terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Valera featured in 16 games across all competitions for Elche while on loan from Valencia in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
