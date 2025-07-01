German Valera News: Goes back to Valencia
Valera is returning to his parent club Valencia after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Elche.
Valera featured in 16 games across all competitions for Elche while on loan from Valencia, scoring three goals and providing three assists. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with three years left on his contract, and he could be part of Valencia's senior squad heading into the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.
