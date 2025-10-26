Rulli conceded two goals and made four saves as Marseille were edged out 2-1 at Bollaert. Despite Marseille dominating possession, he faced a compact Lens defense and struggled to prevent the decisive punch in the second half. Rulli has now conceded two goals in each of his last two outings, as Marseille continue to struggle due to individual errors at the back that make it difficult for him to avoid conceding. The goalkeeper will look to earn a clean sheet in the next match against Angers on Wednesday.