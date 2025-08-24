Rulli conceded to Ilan Kebbal and Moses Simon in Saturday's victory but made two first-half saves, including stops on Simon and Vincent Marchetti. Paris FC produced four shots on target from eight attempts, leaving the Argentine with two saves from four on frame. Rulli had a decent outing and couldn't do much on the two goals. That said, the goalie looked visibly upset at the end of the game as he wants the team to concede less, something that has been an issue since the end of last season. He and his teammates will aim to improve that aspect when facing Lyon on Sunday at the Groupama Stadium.