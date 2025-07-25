Menu
Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Last-minute absence Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Vrioni has been dropped out of the starting lineup for Friday's clash with New England Revolution due to an apparent injury.

Vrioni likely got hurt during warmups prior to the match, and Prince-Osei Owusu took his place in the starting XI. Prior to this issue, Vrioni had just returned from a six-game absence due to an elbow problem. His next chance to play will now come in the Leagues Cup, though the severity of his injury is unknown.

