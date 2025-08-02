Scamacca saw some action for the first time since suffering from a quad injury he suffered back in April. He played just one last season, as he missed more than half of it due to an ACL tear. Instead, he logged 12 goals, six assists, 60 shots (26 on target) and 33 key passes in 29 Serie A games (17 starts) in his last full campaign. He's currently set to lead Atalanta's front line, splitting duties with El Bilal Toure, following the departure of Mateo Retegui. However, the team will likely add another striker in the final month of the window.