Donnarumma is joining the Premier League as a Citizen after departing Paris Saint-Germain, where he won four Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France, three Trophee des Champions, and the 2025 Champions League. He began his career at AC Milan, making more than 250 appearances and winning the 2016 Italian Supercoppa. On the international stage, he was named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 after helping Italy defeat England on penalties. Across his career so far, he has also been awarded the Yashin Trophy in 2021 and earned 76 caps for Italy. Donnarumma is now set to become the starting goalkeeper of Manchester City under coach Pep Guardiola.