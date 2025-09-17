Mora will likely be active in the international youth competition before returning to Tijuana for the final stretch of the domestic tournament. The midfielder has attracted a lot of attention recently after becoming an essential player for his club at 16 years old, playing in multiple positions across the middle and front lines. His most notable contributions so far include six goals and one assist over 12 appearances considering all official games in 2025\/26. While his absence will limit Xolos' talent pool, they have prepared for it with the late additions of Mourad and Ezequiel Bullaude.