Giorgio Scalvini News: Recovers from injury

Scalvini (shoulder) got the start in Saturday's friendly versus Atalanta U-23.

Scalvini has been a full-go in training and featured regularly in the first pre-season test after missing most of the past campaign due to separate severe injuries, and ACL tear and a shoulder sprain. He'll be a fixture if he stays healthy, especially with Sead Kolasinac (knee) out for a while. He logged just seven appearances in 2024/2025, tallying nine tackles, five interceptions and eight clearances, with no clean sheets.