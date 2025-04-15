Giovani Lo Celso News: Impactful off bench

Lo Celso recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Villarreal.

Though he did not record a goal contribution, Lo Celso changed the nature of the game against Villarreal on Sunday when he was subbed on. In 29 minutes played, the Argentinian created four chances, generated 0.40 expected assists, completed two of his three dribbles, and won six of his nine duels. Lo Celso has had his minutes managed this season due to his injury history, but will likely see meaningful minutes on Thursday in the Conference League against Jagiellonia Bialystok.