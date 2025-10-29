Lo Celso subbed into the match to begin the second half in place of Marc Roca, and he made an immediate impact with a shot on target in the 52nd minute, followed by an assist on a shot on target one minute later. HIs four shots in the match marked a new season high, while this was his fifth straight league game with at least two shots, totaling six shots on target in that span. This also marked his fourth straight league game with at least five crosses, but it was the first among those outings without an accurate cross.