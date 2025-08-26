Simeone was not effective in II Toro's five goal thrashing Monday, unsurprisingly he was subbed after 64 minutes. The new signing showed a flicker of promise with a threatening header just before halftime that skimmed narrowly wide, an indication he remains dangerous when service comes his way. Last season (2024-25), while at Napoli, he logged 30 Serie A appearances, tallying just one goal and one assist from 392 minutes played across the campaign. Going forward, Torino's new man must first carve out more minutes and foster better midfield connection to unlock his potential; consistent service and rhythm will be key for Simeone to reemerge as a fantasy asset.