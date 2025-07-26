Menu
Giuseppe Bovalina News: On bench for SKC clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Bovalina (illness) is a substitute option in Saturday's match against Sporting Kansas City.

Bovalina has recorded only 115 minutes of league action this season, but it appears he's finally ready to compete for a more relevant role after dealing with various issues. The defender was used as a right-back the last time he started, so he should be an alternative to Edier Ocampo in upcoming weeks.

