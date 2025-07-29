Koyalipou was formed in the youth teams of Niort where he made his professional debut. During the 2021\/22 season, the striker joined Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland before being transferred to several clubs around Europe such as US Avranches in France, SK Beveren in Belgium and CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria where he scored 15 goals in 17 appearances. His performances were followed by Lens, who signed him during the last winter transfer window. Koyalipou scored four goals in 15 games with the Sang et Or but couldn't secure a regular starting role and did not enter the plans of new coach Pierre Sage. The forward will now discover another country and league, as he is set to play for Levante UD in 2025\/26 and could stay for additional seasons with the newly promoted Spanish club if he performs well and the board decides to activate the purchase option at the end of the season.