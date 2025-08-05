Guedes was formed at Benfica before being transferred in 2017 to Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese forward was then loaned to Valencia before being transferred to Wolves, where he played only 51 games across all competitions, as he was sent on several loan spells in recent seasons with the likes of Benfica and Villarreal. The forward is now officially transferred to Real Sociedad and will look to build consistency with the aim of becoming a starter in the frontline. This could likely happen if Mikel Oyarzabal returns to the striker role he had last season, leaving space on the left wing for Guedes to start.