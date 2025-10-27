Piovi left in the 33rd minute of an Oct. 21 clash with Necaxa due to the injury and missed the subsequent matchup versus Monterrey. This blow significantly reduces the Cementeros' defensive ability if he continues to struggle, but they might be cautious with him so that he reaches a strong fitness level for the postseason, with the team already qualified for the quarterfinals round. However, there's also a question about Jorge Rodarte's (undisclosed) status, which could benefit Jesus Orozco and the inclusion of midfielder Erik Lira in defense.