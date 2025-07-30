Xhaka returns to the Premier League after featuring in 225 games with Arsenal and serving as the captain of the club. This time, the Swiss midfielder will play for Sunderland under coach Regis Le Bris after a stint in Germany for two seasons, where he helped the team win their first-ever Bundesliga title and second DFB-Pokal in a record-shattering invincible season under coach Xabi Alonso. Xhaka has captained his country Switzerland and holds 137 caps for the Nati, earning him valuable experience to become the leader of the midfield in Sunderland heading into the 2025\/26 Premier League campaign.